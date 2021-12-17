Smart Bulb
Smart Bulbs are available at a much affordable price tag. Tech brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Philips, Syska and more offer smart bulbs under the price of Rs 3,000. Smart bulbs are one of the cheapest gadgets you can get to turn your non-smart home into a smarter one. Some of the best options include -- MI Smart LED Bulb, Syska Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb, PHILIPS 10W B22 LED White Smart Light Bulb, among others.
Smart plug
Everyone wants to be smart and wants a smart home these days. One of the most affordable products you can get to make your home smarter is smart plug. Several brands, starting from Amazon to Syska to many others offer smart plug at a budget. There are several good smart plug options available in the market under the price of Rs 3,000. Using a smart plug is easy and turns your non-smart gadgets into smarter ones. To use a smart plug, you need a stable WiFi / internet connection. Some of the best options available are – Amazon Smart Plug, Syska WiFi Smart Plug, and more.