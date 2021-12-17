2 / 5

Smart plug

Everyone wants to be smart and wants a smart home these days. One of the most affordable products you can get to make your home smarter is smart plug. Several brands, starting from Amazon to Syska to many others offer smart plug at a budget. There are several good smart plug options available in the market under the price of Rs 3,000. Using a smart plug is easy and turns your non-smart gadgets into smarter ones. To use a smart plug, you need a stable WiFi / internet connection. Some of the best options available are – Amazon Smart Plug, Syska WiFi Smart Plug, and more.