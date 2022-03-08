5 influential Indian women leaders who are empowering the technology industry

Deepa Madhavan
Deepa Madhavan is currently working as Senior Director in the Data Privacy Division of PayPal. Prior to this, Deepa Madhavan has also served as the Director of Market Intelligence at Optimal Technology. She has been associated with PayPal for the last 12 years.
Debjani Ghosh
Debjani Ghosh is the President of the National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM) since April 2018. Ghosh, former managing director of Intel South Asia, is the first woman president of NASSCOM. Ghosh was felicitated by the President of India during the ‘First Ladies' program. The program honored women leaders in their respective fields. In addition, she was also honored by Vogue as the Tech Leader of the year 2020.