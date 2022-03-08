5 influential Indian women leaders who are empowering the technology industry

2 / 5

Debjani Ghosh

Debjani Ghosh is the President of the National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM) since April 2018. Ghosh, former managing director of Intel South Asia, is the first woman president of NASSCOM. Ghosh was felicitated by the President of India during the ‘First Ladies' program. The program honored women leaders in their respective fields. In addition, she was also honored by Vogue as the Tech Leader of the year 2020.