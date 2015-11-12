Yu yutopia metal gallery
Design: One of YU’s first hints was about the Yutopia’s design and build materials. It tweeted a photo with a caption - “The Real Beast is metal. “Flagship” rivals may now become immaterial. R.I.P Plastic and Sandstone, true power lies in metal.” Taking a dig at the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 4 and the OnePlus 2, YU indicated that the forthcoming smartphone will boast a metal body, as well as chamfered edges.
Yu yutopia qhd gallery
Display: YU again took a dig at the OnePlus 2 with a tweet – “Calling a 1080p Display a 2016 Flagship killer? #WhySettle #YUTOPIA.” This was a not-so-subtle indication that the Yutopia will flaunt a QHD (2560x1440 pixels) resolution display. As per leaked benchmarks, the forthcoming smartphone will feature a 5.2-inch screen.
You Might be Interested
24999Buy Now