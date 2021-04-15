5 most-awaited smartphone launches in India in April: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Moto G60

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G has been confirmed to launch in Thailand on April 21. The company hasn’t revealed details related to the India launch but we expect the phone to go official soon after its global availability. Some of the key specifications of the Realme 5G smartphone include: Dimensity 700 SoC, 6.5-inch punch hole display, a 90hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, LCD screen, among others.
Poco M3 Pro
Poco M3 Pro is expected to launch later this month. The official date hasn’t been revealed yet. The smartphone was recently certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which hints at the imminent launch. Rumours suggest that the Poco M3 Pro could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G.