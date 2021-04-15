5 most-awaited smartphone launches in India in April: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Moto G60

1 / 5

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G has been confirmed to launch in Thailand on April 21. The company hasn’t revealed details related to the India launch but we expect the phone to go official soon after its global availability. Some of the key specifications of the Realme 5G smartphone include: Dimensity 700 SoC, 6.5-inch punch hole display, a 90hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, LCD screen, among others.