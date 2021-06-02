5 smartphones confirmed to launch in India in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to launch in India on June 10. This will be an India specific smartphone. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is up for pre-orders on Amazon India website. OnePlus has confirmed that people who pre-order the phone will get rewards. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details such as slim body, 3.5mm headphone jack, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and more.
Poco M3 Pro
The Poco M3 Pro is set to launch in India on June 8 via an online launch event. The smartphone is already available in the global market, and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market as well. The phone comes packed with specs such as 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, 5000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras, and more. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.