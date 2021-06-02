5 smartphones confirmed to launch in India in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G

2 / 5

Poco M3 Pro

The Poco M3 Pro is set to launch in India on June 8 via an online launch event. The smartphone is already available in the global market, and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market as well. The phone comes packed with specs such as 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, 5000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras, and more. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.