Tech gift idea 1 Smartwatch
One of the gifts can be a smartwatch. Most of us are stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that has made us health conscious than ever before. This year brands have launched many new smartwatches and that makes for one of the best gifts this Christmas as well as New year.
Tech gift idea 2 Fitness band
Another gift idea for Christmas as well as New Year is fitness band, which is of an utmost importance in all our lives these days. There are many fitness bands available in the Indian market today from several brands and from across categories.