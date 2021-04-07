1 / 6

How to keep your smartphone s battery in its best shape

As you keep on using your smartphone its battery health keeps on deteriorating it going through various charge and discharge cycles. The effect of this starts showing after six months to a year of usage, after which the battery holds a lot less power than it used to when you first got the smartphone. Here we will be letting you know a few simple things that you can do to help keep your smartphone's battery in good condition for a long time period.