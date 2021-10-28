Eureka Forbes Wet Dry Xpert Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner
We all love a spotless, dust-free, and clean house. However, it becomes extremely difficult to keep it clean during festivals. The Eureka vacuum cleaner comes with high-power suction & blower, HEPA filter auto clean, intelligent dust bag, and a wide range of accessories. It is available at Rs 15,590 on Amazon, along with several offers and discounts. The vacuum cleaner can be the best option to gift your relatives or friends this Diwali as you can avail 10 percent discount on ICICI bank debit card transactions.
Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Cleaning clothes during festivals become extremely hectic. But with technology-rich washing machines available on online shopping websites ensures the immunity of your clothes. Samsung automatic top loading washing machine is priced at Rs 17,990 and 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on an ICICI bank credit card.