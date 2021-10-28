1 / 5

Eureka Forbes Wet Dry Xpert Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner

We all love a spotless, dust-free, and clean house. However, it becomes extremely difficult to keep it clean during festivals. The Eureka vacuum cleaner comes with high-power suction & blower, HEPA filter auto clean, intelligent dust bag, and a wide range of accessories. It is available at Rs 15,590 on Amazon, along with several offers and discounts. The vacuum cleaner can be the best option to gift your relatives or friends this Diwali as you can avail 10 percent discount on ICICI bank debit card transactions.