5 upcoming WhatsApp features in 2021: Multi-device support, disappearing mode, and more

WhatsApp multi device support
(Image: Flickr) WhatsApp has confirmed to bring multi-device support in the months to come. Facebook CEO and WhatsApp Head confirmed the feature earlier this year and said that the public beta of the feature will rollout in a month or two. The official release could likely happen few months post that.
WhatsApp disappearing mode
This feature is inspired by Snapchat. With the disappearing mode, WhatsApp basically plans to make WhatsApp more private than ever before. Facebook CEO revealed the coming of this feature earlier this week and said in an official statement, we're about to start rolling out 'disappearing mode', which turns on disappearing messages in all of your threads so your WhatsApp experience basically becomes ephemeral.”