2 / 5

Poco M3 Pro 5G

With a starting price of Rs 13,999, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is not only cheap but distinctive. The design is outrageous while the Dimensity 700 inside delivers fast enough performance, especially with MIUI 12 on top. The 90Hz adaptive refresh rate helps get a day’s life out of the 5000mAh battery but the overall experience falls behind a similarly priced 4G phone.