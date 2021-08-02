Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Starting at Rs 19,999, the Galaxy A22 5G tries to embody a 5G Dimensity 700 chip, a fancy design, a triple camera system, and a large 5000mAh battery. The result is a phone that lasts a full day on a full charge, and has enough performance to keep up with modern-day midrange phones. The OneUI 3.1 interface is pretty but watch out of ads and pre-installed apps.
Poco M3 Pro 5G
With a starting price of Rs 13,999, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is not only cheap but distinctive. The design is outrageous while the Dimensity 700 inside delivers fast enough performance, especially with MIUI 12 on top. The 90Hz adaptive refresh rate helps get a day’s life out of the 5000mAh battery but the overall experience falls behind a similarly priced 4G phone.