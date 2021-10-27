Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Tabletop Dishwasher
There’s no better occasion to give your home a refreshing makeover than Diwali. The post-cooking utensils take hours of scrubbing during festivals. The dishwasher arrives as a savior here, which is designed to remove stubborn oil, tadka stains, and masala from your utensils. The Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Tabletop Dishwasher comes with an inbuilt heater and can fit up to 96 vessels. It is suitable for all kinds of utensils in the kitchen, including ceramic, stainless steel, etc. It is available at Rs 19,490 on amazon.