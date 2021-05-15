7000mAh battery Android smartphones in India: Samsung Galaxy F62 and more in the list

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62 is one of the smartphones available in India that come packed with a 7000mAh battery with support fot fast charging support. The phone comes packed with 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, up to 6GB RAM, quad rear cameras, 32MP selfie shooter and more.
Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and features a 7000mAh battery. There's also a fast charging support. It further includes features such as Snapdragon 730G SoC, 6GB RAM, quad rear camera setup, 32MP camera for selfies and more.