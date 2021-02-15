Samsung Galaxy F62 with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: All that you need to know

Samsung Galaxy F62 B
The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-in FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that looks vibrant. We used it under direct sunlight and it’s a reflective display that does attract a few smudges. There is Gorilla Glass protection on the front.
Samsung Galaxy F62
In terms of the design and ergonomics, the Galaxy F62 weighs 218 grams and can be bulky for some users. It feels heavy in the hands and single-hand-use could be a challenge for some users. You do not get any dust-waterproof certification with the device.