Samsung Galaxy F62
Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is one of the few phones packed with a 7000mAh battery capacity. Considering the specs and pricing, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is, in fact, one of the best smartphones available under Rs 25,000 in India right now. Some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F62 include up to 8GB RAM, expandable storage support by up to 1TB, 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 7000mAh battery paired with fast charging support, Exynos 9825 SoC, and more.
Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India
Samsung Galaxy F62 comes in two variants. The base model comes with 6GB RAM at a price of Rs 23,999 and the top-end 8GB RAM model, which comes at a price of Rs 25,999. The phone is available for purchase on Flipkart as well as Samsung.com, and also on offline stores across the country.
