Samsung Galaxy F62

Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is one of the few phones packed with a 7000mAh battery capacity. Considering the specs and pricing, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is, in fact, one of the best smartphones available under Rs 25,000 in India right now. Some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F62 include up to 8GB RAM, expandable storage support by up to 1TB, 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 7000mAh battery paired with fast charging support, Exynos 9825 SoC, and more.