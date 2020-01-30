1 / 8

Acer ConceptD 9

Acer ConceptD 9 and ConceptD 9 Pro are the top-shelf products in the series. They feature Ezel Aero Hinge that allows the screen to be tilted or pushed forward. It can be configured with up to 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA RTX 2080 or Quadro RTX 5000 series graphics. They also offer 32GB of RAM and two 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs in Raid0 configuration. The ConceptD 9 is aimed at those looking to render 3D models, edit or export 6K videos and do real-time ray tracing. The ConceptD 9 is available starting from Rs 3,59,999.