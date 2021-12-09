Affordable electric motor vehicles anticipated to arrive in India next year

1 / 4

Bounce Infinity E1

The domestic startup Bounce recently launched its new electric scooter Bounce Infinity E1 in India. The bookings commenced early this month, although deliveries are slated for March 2022. The highlight of this EV is that it gets a first-of-its-kind option where a consumer can pick the vehicle at an affordable price without the battery. The scooter is claimed to deliver a top speed of 65 kmph. With Battery-as-a-Service the scooter is priced at Rs 45,099.