Affordable electric motor vehicles anticipated to arrive in India next year

Bounce Infinity E1
The domestic startup Bounce recently launched its new electric scooter Bounce Infinity E1 in India. The bookings commenced early this month, although deliveries are slated for March 2022. The highlight of this EV is that it gets a first-of-its-kind option where a consumer can pick the vehicle at an affordable price without the battery. The scooter is claimed to deliver a top speed of 65 kmph. With Battery-as-a-Service the scooter is priced at Rs 45,099.
Hero Electric AE 8
This EV was showcased by the company at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Trend Series AE-8 electric scooter has a top speed of 25kmph and a range of 80km. The EV has a full digital instrument console and comes in a bright blue shade. Although Electric Electric is yet to share the entire spec sheet, the scooter is predicted to arrive at the Indian market for Rs 70,000. (Image Source: teambcp))