Affordable smart home gadgets for Diwali
Diwali is just around the corner. This time of the year everyone cleans their home and makes their place of living beautiful and soothing. Considering the current trend, everyone wants to make their home smarter than themselves. If you are one of them and wish to make your home smarter this Diwali, we have listed 5 gadgets that will help make your home smarter than ever before and at a budget.
Budget smart speakers
Smart speakers are available at various price points. Companies like Amazon, Realme, Xiaomi, among others sell smart speakers at a budget. If you are looking for a smart speaker at a budget there are options like Echo Dot 3rd gen, Mi outdoor speaker, Google Next mini, Google Home Mini, Realme Bluetooth smart speaker, and more.