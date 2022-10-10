Design and Comfort
Looks-wise, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro looks all the other square-shaped smartwatch in the market. It has a decent design language, but cannot say the same when it comes to comfort. It is a big, chunky(33gm) square-shaped smartwatch with thick straps. This makes it a bit uncomfortable to wear, especially while sleeping. It comes in three colour variants: Black, Pink, Cream.
Duarbility, Usability
Amazfit Bip 3 Pro features a 1.69-inch rectangular HD display that offers enough brightness to use it outdoors. The display is sharp and responsive for a pocket-friendly smartwatch. It also offers several watchfaces to choose from. For navigation, you also get a physical button on the right edge that quick and quite easy to use. It also comes with a 5ATM water resistance support.