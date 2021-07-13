Amazon Apple Days sale: iPhone 11 Pro, iPad Mini, iPhone 12, MacBook Pro on discount

Apple Days sale begins
Amazon is hosting Apple Days sale on its website. During the sale, several Apple products are selling with massive discount including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 Pro series, iPad Mini, Macbook Pro models and more.
IPhone 12 discount
One of the best offers available during the Amazon Apple Days sale is on the latest iPhone 12. The iPhone model is available with up to Rs 9,000 discount, which brings down the price to Rs 70,900. This deal is available on the iPhone 12 64GB storage version.