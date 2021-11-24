1 / 5

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,499. It is now available at Rs 10,349. Realme Narzo 50A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixel resolution) dewdrop-notch style display with 20:9 aspect. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB native storage. In terms of photography, the Narzo 50A gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a portrait lens (B&W) with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, an 8-megapixel selfie camera is implemented on the dewdrop notch. On the software front, the phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS. The device has a huge battery backup of 6,000mAh that supports 18W fast charging.