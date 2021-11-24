Realme Narzo 50A
Realme Narzo 50A was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,499. It is now available at Rs 10,349. Realme Narzo 50A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixel resolution) dewdrop-notch style display with 20:9 aspect. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB native storage. In terms of photography, the Narzo 50A gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a portrait lens (B&W) with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, an 8-megapixel selfie camera is implemented on the dewdrop notch. On the software front, the phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS. The device has a huge battery backup of 6,000mAh that supports 18W fast charging.
Mi 11X 5G
Mi 11X 5G is available at Rs 21,749 on Amazon. It gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and competes with the likes of the OnePlus 9R and the Vivo X60 Pro. It comes with the same display as the Mi 11X Pro. As for the RAM and storage, there are two options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The camera department has also changed. It features a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.