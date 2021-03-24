Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, and more

Apple iPhone 12 mini at Rs 67 100
Apple iPhone 12 mini is currently available at a discount price of Rs 67,100 (64GB model) against the listed price of Rs 69,900. The 128GB model is available at Rs 71,900. The phone features powerful A14 Bionic chip, reliable 12MP dual camera, 5.40-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro at Rs 37 999
The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can be purchased at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB model against the original price of Rs 39,999. Purchasers can also grab an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,400. The highlight of the phone its 108MP primary camera, tall 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery.
