Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins in the country with massive discount offers on products across categories. Mobile phones category is selling with massive discount. Additionally, Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India to offer an instant discount of 10 percent on top of the flat discount offer.
Smartphones discounted on Amazon
Smartphones from across brands and price segments are available at a discounted price point. Mobile phone models from brands like Redmi, Samsun, iQOO, Tecno, among others are available with flat discount offer during the Great Freedom Festival sale. The sale kicks off today and will continue until August 9.