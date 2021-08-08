Panasonic CS CU NU18WKYW
Panasonic CS/CU-NU18WKYW is a 1.5 ton AC, which is currently available at Rs 39,990 down from its usual selling price of Rs 54,500. The AC comes with Alexa compatibility, WiFi, inverter technology, a 5-star rating, a copper condenser and a PM 2.5 filter for air filtration.
LG JW Q18WUZA
LG JW-Q18WUZA is a 1.5 ton 5 Star AC, which comes with WiFi and inverter technologies. The AC is currently available at Rs 33,010 down from its usual selling price of Rs 55,990. It comes with a copper condenser along with support for both Alexa and Google Assistant.