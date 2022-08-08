Apple AirPods Pro: Available at Rs 17,990 Original price: Rs 24,900
The AirPods Pro comes with Transparency Mode that provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them. Apple also allows users to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. Users can switch between the two modes with the help of the force sensor feature. Apple AirPods Pro comes with Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music. Adaptive EQ allows AirPods Pro to offer superior sound quality. On the hardware front, the Apple AirPods Pro includes H1 chip that enables real-time noise cancellation.
Apple iPad Mini 2021 : Available at Rs 46,900
iPad Mini features a curved display and revamped design which is claimed to be thin and light. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The iPad Mini internal hardware is claimed to have 40 percent boost in CPU, and 80 percent in GPU for fluid performance. For biometrics, it gets Touch ID embedded in the power button on top. It gets a USB-C port much like iPad Air allowing vast connection with other USB-C accessories. The iPad Mini supports 5G connectivity with up to 3.5GB download speeds. On the camera front, it sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and TrueTone Flash.