1 / 5

Apple AirPods Pro: Available at Rs 17,990 Original price: Rs 24,900

The AirPods Pro comes with Transparency Mode that provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them. Apple also allows users to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. Users can switch between the two modes with the help of the force sensor feature. Apple AirPods Pro comes with Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music. Adaptive EQ allows AirPods Pro to offer superior sound quality. On the hardware front, the Apple AirPods Pro includes H1 chip that enables real-time noise cancellation.