Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime was launched at a starting price of Rs 12,499 and is now available at Rs 11,499. The budget phone features a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 right out of the box. For photography, the Redmi 10 Prime offers a quad-camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera; an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera software includes a built-in editor, Kaleidoscope mode, short video filters, among other features. For selfies, and videos you get an 8-megapixel camera upfront. For multitasking and running games, the new Redmi 10-series phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB RAM. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card. There is also support for RAM expansion for up to 2GB. The Redmi 10 Prime packs a huge 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.