Mi 80 cm 32 inches Horizon Edition HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

The Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition HD Ready Android Smart LED TV can be bought with a discount of Rs 5,000 on Amazon. The original price of this smart TV is Rs 19,999, and you can purchase it at Rs 15,499. It has a display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. For strong sound, the TV has a 20W sound output with Dolby + DTS. This TV works on Android OS, and the company is also providing Google Assistant with built-in Wi-Fi.