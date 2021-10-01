OnePlus Nord 2 discounted
OnePlus Nord 2 gets a massive discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The sale begins for Prime members on October 2 midnight. The e-commerce giant has revealed to offer the recently launched smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 28,499. This is the lowest price at which the smartphone is available at since launch. Notably, the deal is available for the 128GB models only.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins for Prime members on October 2 midnight. Only the existing prime members will be able to access the deals during the sale. For everyone else all deals will be available starting from October 3.
You Might be Interested
27999