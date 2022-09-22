Canon EOS 6D Mark
Canon EOS 6D Mark was listed at a price of Rs 1,92,995. It is now available at a price of Rs 1,62,490 on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. It features a 26.2-megapixel image sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and a Vari-angle touch panel LCD monitor which helps you to take stunning images and videos.
Canon EOS 90D
Canon EOS 90D is now selling at Rs 1,19,990 on Amazon and was listed at a price of Rs 1,36,995. Prime members can get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 on SBI credit card Transactions. The camera has a 32.5MP APS-C size sensor which helps to take appealing photos.