Amazon is hosting the Great Republic Day Sale 2022 on its platform in India. The sale began at 12AM on January 17 and it will go on until 11:59PM on January 20. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering special deals and discounts on the purchase of various smart home devices such as robotic vacuum cleaners and smart speakers. It is also offering combo offers to interested buyers. If you are planning to give your home a smart upgrade, here are the top offers on the purchase of smart home appliances for you to consider.

Shweta Ganjoo



Published on: January 17, 2022 6:54 PM IST