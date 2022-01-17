Amazon Echo Dot
During the course of its ongoing sale, Amazon India is offering 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot with a Clock at a price of Rs 4,449 as against a retail price of Rs 5,499. Alternatively, interested buyers can also opt to buy the combo offer of 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot with a Clock and a Wipro 9W LED smart colour bulb. This combination is available at a price of Rs 4,499. (Image: Amazon India)
Amazon Echo Flex
For users who are planning to expand the reach of Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa to far flung corners of their homes, the e-retail giant is offering a combination of the Amazon Echo Flex and Wipro 9W LED smart colour bulb at a price of Rs 1,799. Sans the sale, the Amazon Echo Flex retails at Rs 2,999. However, during the sale, it is available for Rs 1,799. (Image: Amazon India)