Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999 in India. During the Amazon sale, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 9,499. It comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.
Redmi 9A Sport
Redmi 9A Sport is currently available at a starting price of Rs 6,099 on Amazon. The smartphone was previously priced at Rs 6,999. The current price is including the ongoing SBI Bank offer on the platform.