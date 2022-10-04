1/5
OnePlus 10R 5G
OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999. This price has come down to Rs 32,999. Buyers will also get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on Citi Bank credit and debit cards. The 12GB RAM option will cost you Rs 36,999, excluding the bank offer.
IQoo Neo 6 5G
Launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999, iQOO Neo 6 will is now available at 28,999. Customers can get a discount of Rs 2,500 on Citi Bank cards. It comes in Cyber Rage, Dark Nova and Maverick Orange colour variants.