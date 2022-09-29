Kindle Scribe
Kindle Scribe features the biggest display ever included in a Kindle. It sports a 10.2-inch matte touch-screen Paperwhite display along a standard pen that attaches magnetically to the side of the device. It supports adding handwritten notes to books using sticky notes. Amazon said that early next year, users will be able to send documents to Kindle Scribe directly from Microsoft Word. The Kindle Scribe will be available in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants and it starts at $339 with the standard pen.
Halo Rise
Amazon says that Halo Rise is designed to help customers understand and improve their sleep. It doesn’t have a camera or microphone; instead, it uses no-contact, low-energy sensor technology and advanced machine learning to sense movement and respiratory patterns, which allows this device to determine a user’s sleep stages throughout the night. It features built-in environmental sensors that measure the temperature, humidity, and light in the bedroom for helping users optimise their sleeping conditions. It will be available later this year for $139.99.