OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 feature an angled in-ear style design with the neckband made up of skin-friendly silicone material. They sport 12.4mm drivers, and support AAC and SBC codecs. They also feature magnetic buds to bring the auto-pause and play feature. The buds are rated for 102dB sound pressure level and come with a range of up to 10 metres. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. They are selling at Rs 1,700, down from Rs 1,900.
Jabra Elite 4 Active
Jabra Elite 4 Active comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), HearThrough and 4-microphones for great call and music. They also come with IP57 rated waterproof and sweatproof protection for gym workouts and outdoor activities. They are selling at Rs 5,999.