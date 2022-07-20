1 / 5

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 feature an angled in-ear style design with the neckband made up of skin-friendly silicone material. They sport 12.4mm drivers, and support AAC and SBC codecs. They also feature magnetic buds to bring the auto-pause and play feature. The buds are rated for 102dB sound pressure level and come with a range of up to 10 metres. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. They are selling at Rs 1,700, down from Rs 1,900.