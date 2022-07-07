1 / 5

Comicstaan season 3, is a stand-up comedy Amazon Prime exclusive show that will release on the platform on July 15. This time around, comedians including Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian will be the judges this season. This year’s participants include Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh and more.