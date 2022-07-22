1/6
Comicstaan season 3
Comicstaan season 3, is a stand-up comedy Amazon Prime exclusive show that is now released on the platform. This time around, comedians including Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian will be the judges this season. This year’s participants include Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh and more.
Fast Furious 9: The Fast Saga
Released in theaters back in 2021, Fast& Furious: The Fast Saga has finally arrived on Prime Video. In this film, Dom Toretto takes the team on a worldwide ride with high-stakes action, old friends and a surprising new foe.