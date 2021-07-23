Amazon Prime Day sale will begin starting July 26 midnight and continue until July 27. For Prime members, the sale will begin a day before on July 25 and these users will be able to get early access to all the exclusive deals. Check top deals here on budget phones from Redmi, Samsung and other phones.

Sneha Saha



@sahas1301

@sahas1301 Published on: July 23, 2021 5:37 PM IST