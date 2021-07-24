OnePlus 9R discount
OnePlus 9R will also be available with attractive discount offer during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The phone has been revealed to be available with extra Rs 5000 off on exchange and 10 percent instant discount on shopping with HDFC bank credit card. The phone is available at a price starting at Rs 39,999 in India.
OnePlus Nord CE discount
OnePlus Nord CE will be available at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Starting at a price of Rs 24,999, the Nord CE 5G phone can be grabbed at 10 percent instant discount on shopping with HDFC bank credit card. The bank offer provides a discount of Rs 1,000 on the phone.