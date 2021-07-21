Echo Dot 3rd Gen and Smart Colour Bulb at Rs 2299
During the sale, Amazon will offer a Alexa Smart Home Combo of Echo Dot 3rd Gen and Smart Colour Bulb at Rs 2299. You will now be able to control smart lights with the Echo Dot 3rd Gen or even remotely using the Alexa app.
Discount on Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Displays
During the Prime Day sale, Amazon has announced to offer up to 50 percent discount on Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Displays. So, if you been looking for that perfect smart speaker that blends in with your home decor and offers the quirkiness of Alexa at the same time, now is the time to grab the offer.