Amazon Prime Day top 5 deals: OnePlus Nord CE, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy M31s, more

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Amazon Prime Day sale dedicated page shows that the OnePlus Nord CE will be available at a discounted price. The OnePlus phone starts at a price of Rs 22,999 for the base model in India and looks like the phone will be available at a much discounted price tag during the Prime Day sale beginning July 26. The exact pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.
Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 10S launched not so long ago. Looks like, the Redmi Note 10S will also sell for a discounted price tag during the Amazon Prime Day sale starting July 26. The sale will go on till July 27. The discounted price of the Redmi Note 10S hasn’t been revealed yet. So, let’s wait for Amazon to reveal that in the days to come.
You Might be Interested
20499