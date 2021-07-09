Amazon Prime Day top 5 deals: OnePlus Nord CE, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy M31s, more

2 / 5

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S launched not so long ago. Looks like, the Redmi Note 10S will also sell for a discounted price tag during the Amazon Prime Day sale starting July 26. The sale will go on till July 27. The discounted price of the Redmi Note 10S hasn’t been revealed yet. So, let’s wait for Amazon to reveal that in the days to come.