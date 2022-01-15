OnePlus 9RT
The OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available with launch offers including Rs 4,000 instant bank discount, exchange offers and no cost EMI. OnePlus 9 Series 5G will be available starting at Rs 36,999 with extra off with bank discounts, exchange offers and coupons. The OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE will also see exciting offers during the Great Republic Day sale.
IPhone 12
The iPhone 12 will be available at a starting price of Rs 56,999. Amazon will be offering 10% instant discount with SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions for all smartphones. The e-commerce website is offering No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, and savings using Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit & credit cards.