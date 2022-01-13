E-commerce website Amazon has announced the dates of its upcoming Great Republic Day sale. This sale will be started on January 17. The benefits of the offers you are getting in the sale can be availed till January 20. However, there is a possibility that the company may extend the date or bring back the offer closer to Republic Day on January 26. Here are top deals on smart TV during the sale.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Published on: January 13, 2022 5:11 PM IST