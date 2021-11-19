2 / 5

Mi 11X 5G

Mi 11X 5G is now available at Rs 23,749, down from Rs 27,999. It gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and competes with the likes of the OnePlus 9R and the Vivo X60 Pro. As for the RAM and storage, there are two options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. It features a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.