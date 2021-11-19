OnePlus Nord 2 5G
OnePlus Nord 2 5G is currently available at a starting price of Rs 36, 749. It has a 90Hz refresh rate display. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip. There is a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with EIS, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel.
Mi 11X 5G
Mi 11X 5G is now available at Rs 23,749, down from Rs 27,999. It gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and competes with the likes of the OnePlus 9R and the Vivo X60 Pro. As for the RAM and storage, there are two options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. It features a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.