Amazon Summer Appliances Fest 2022: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung AC, Whirlpool Fridge, more

1 / 4

LG 1 5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is priced at Rs 31,790 down from Rs 60,999 which means you avail 48 percent discount on the product. You can earn 10 percent cashback up to Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 500 using a KreditBee Card which is valid 4 times per user. In addition, you can also Get rewards up to Rs 1850 on card approval + 5 percent back on this product with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members.