Amazon Summer Appliances Fest 2022: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung AC, Whirlpool Fridge, more

LG 1 5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC
The LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is priced at Rs 31,790 down from Rs 60,999 which means you avail 48 percent discount on the product. You can earn 10 percent cashback up to Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 500 using a KreditBee Card which is valid 4 times per user. In addition, you can also Get rewards up to Rs 1850 on card approval + 5 percent back on this product with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members.
Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
The Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is available at Rs 26,490 down from Rs 36,150. There is a 27 percent discount on the refrigerator. Additionally, you can get rewards worth Rs 1600 with an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. You can also get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1500 with Citibank Credit Cards and Debit cards (Non-EMI) on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000.