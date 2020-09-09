2 / 6

OnePlus 8 Series OxygenOS 11 Android 11

Moving on, OnePlus has just announced the first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for its OnePlus 8 lineup. As part of the announcement, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro device users can download the Open Beta 1 build. Users can test drive the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 build to submit feedback and bugs. The company will likely roll out the Android 11 test version for other devices in coming months.