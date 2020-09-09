Google Pixel Android 11 update
First up, we obviously need to mention that the final version for Android 11 is currently rolling out to Google Pixel devices. Pixel users can either wait or download the stable version from the official Android website. It is also worth noting that the update is not available for the original Google Pixel. Instead, the supported models include Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4 XL, and 4a.
OnePlus 8 Series OxygenOS 11 Android 11
Moving on, OnePlus has just announced the first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for its OnePlus 8 lineup. As part of the announcement, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro device users can download the Open Beta 1 build. Users can test drive the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 build to submit feedback and bugs. The company will likely roll out the Android 11 test version for other devices in coming months.