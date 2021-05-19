OnePlus 9, Realme GT to Mi 11 Ultra, check the full list of devices to get Android 12

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users can now get the early glimpse of Android 12 by heading to the OnePlus website that includes has the beta preview live. This is an early build and includes bugs and software issues, so if you’re expecting a clean user experience you will be disappointed. We suggest you don’t install the Android 12 early build on any of your primary devices.
Android 12 for Xiaomi phones
Xiaomi has partnered with Google to bring the sweetness of Android 12 to some of its flagship Mi phones. The Xiaomi phones to get the Android 12 update include the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11i and the Mi 11X Pro. The beta will require Xiaomi users to flash the preview build and only then users will be able to use it.
You Might be Interested
64999
49999
69999