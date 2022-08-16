1/5
Android 13: Personalisation
Android 13 offers customizations based on Material You. Users can personalise elements on the home screen including non-Google icons, notification panel, wallpaper, theme, color and more as per their choice. Image: Google
Android 13: Security
Android 13 now allows users to choose which pictures or videos can be accessed by an app. This way, they don't have to give full access to these apps. It will also clear the keyboard history including email IDs, phone number and more. Users can also control when they want to get the notifications.