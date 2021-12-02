Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

Realme GT 2 Pro
The young Chinese brand Realme is another Android manufacturer on the list to have confirmed its next flagship phone Realme GT 2 Pro to boast the latest flagship chipset. Called as the ultra-premium flagship by Realme, the phone is expected to offer top-of-the-line specs including a flat 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. (Image source: OnLeaks)
Oppo Find X4
Oppo recently in its official Twitter handle confirmed that its upcoming flagship phone will integrate Snapdragon's next mobile platform. Although the company didn't explicitly mention the device name, reports assume it could be the Oppo Find X4. The phone is expected to get a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display, at least 8GB of RAM, cat-eye lens, 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. (Image Source: 91Mobiles)