Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

Oppo Find X4

Oppo recently in its official Twitter handle confirmed that its upcoming flagship phone will integrate Snapdragon's next mobile platform. Although the company didn't explicitly mention the device name, reports assume it could be the Oppo Find X4. The phone is expected to get a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display, at least 8GB of RAM, cat-eye lens, 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. (Image Source: 91Mobiles)