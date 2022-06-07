WatchOS 9: New watch faces
watchOS 9 has introduced four new watch faces that include Astronomy, Lunar Calendar, Play Joy and Metropolitan. Apple has updated the old watch faces as well. The Portrait face comes with a depth effect on photos with cats, dogs and landscapes. Additionally, watch faces like Modular, Modular Compact, and X-Large now have customisable background colors and gradients.
WatchOS 9: Sleep Stages
Apple has improved the sleep tracking feature of watchOS 9. It now shows a breakdown of REM, Core, and Deep sleep in the app. Although, Fitbit and Garmin devices already offer this functionality, this is the first time Apple has introduced sleep stages with such extensive breakdown.