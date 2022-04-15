Apple iPhone 13 series
During the sale, Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs 66,900, down from Rs 71,900. Buyers who purchase the Pro and Pro Max models will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The effective price of the two models is Rs 1,12,300 and Rs 1,22,000 respectively. (Image: Pixabay)
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are available at Rs 44,490, Rs 53,900 respectively after the HDFC Bank cashback. Byers are getting a cashback of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 during the ongoing Vijay Sales sale.
You Might be Interested
68300
119900
53999