1 / 8

Apple iPhone 13 series

During the sale, Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs 66,900, down from Rs 71,900. Buyers who purchase the Pro and Pro Max models will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The effective price of the two models is Rs 1,12,300 and Rs 1,22,000 respectively. (Image: Pixabay)