IPhone 12 mini gets discounted

Flipkart is hosting Apple Days sale starting August 24 to August 28. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering massive discount on iPhones including some of the latest models such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE 2020 and more. The iPhone 12 mini is available at a starting price of Rs 67,900, which is inclusive of Rs 6000 instant discount on shopping with HDFC Bank cards and also EMI transactions.