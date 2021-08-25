IPhone 12 mini gets discounted
Flipkart is hosting Apple Days sale starting August 24 to August 28. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering massive discount on iPhones including some of the latest models such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE 2020 and more. The iPhone 12 mini is available at a starting price of Rs 67,900, which is inclusive of Rs 6000 instant discount on shopping with HDFC Bank cards and also EMI transactions.
IPhone XR discounted
During the Apple Days sale, the iPhone XR is also available at with massive discount. The iPhone XR can be grabbed at a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the base model. Notably, this offer is available for a limited period only.